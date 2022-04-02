Congress Himachal chief calls AAP a party without ideology, says direct contest between Cong, BJP in Assembly polls

Congress Himachal Pradesh President Kuldeep Rathore on Saturday attacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), terming it a party without an ideology that only shows dreams to people. Rathore was in the Nangal Devi area of Shimla, where he offered prayers at the temple of goddess Kamaksha Devi on the occasion of Navaratri. Later, he held discussions with senior party workers at a resthouse in Theog.

He added that a direct competition will take place between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will take place in Himachal Pradesh, where the public has never paid much attention to the third option. Buoyed by its landslide victory in Punjab, AAP will now contest all 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh which is slated to take place later this year.

Rathore alleged that the BJP is dividing the country on communal and religious lines and said that the people in Himachal Pradesh will give the party a reply to this by bringing Congress into power. He also accused the incumbent BJP of ignoring the Theog assembly constituency during its tenure and putting brakes on various developmental projects there. Rathore has left his intention to contest elections from Theog up to his party and the public, saying, "I will contest elections as per the directions of the party and the will of people."

The leader further pointed out that out of all constituencies in the Shimla district, Congress has strengthened the most in Theog and his efforts at ending factionalism in the party within the state have led to positive results. Elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly are slated to be held this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)