Gujarat BJP mocks AAP roadshow, state minister calls Kejriwal 'mayor of large city'

The Gujarat BJP made light of Saturday's Aam Aadmi Party roadshow with state minister Jitu Vaghani referring to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the ''mayor of a large city''.

He said AAP leaders like Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, both of whom were present for the roadshow, were tourists and would continue to remain so as the people of Gujarat love the ruling BJP.

''Gujarat welcomes everybody. But the people of Gujarat love nobody other than the BJP. Under the leadership of CM Bhupendra Patel, we will win the 2022 polls. They (Kejriwal and Mann) are tourists. One of them is the mayor of a large city,'' Vaghani taunted.

Hitting back, state AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi said, ''Today, when Chief Ministers Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann are visiting Gujarat, state minister Jitu Vaghani has made a low-level statement and played low-level politics by saying Kejriwal is a man of mayoral stature. So much arrogance.'' ''I believe his statement is not an insult to Arvindji but the people of Gujarat, its culture. People will reply to this when time comes,'' Gadhvi added.

Talking about the visit of Kejriwal and Mann, Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil said the BJP remains very strong in the state, backed by the love and trust people have for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''The BJP has been in power in the state for the last 27 years. Due to its connection with the people, it has won one election after the other. The so-called tall leaders (of AAP) have lost their deposit on many seats in Gujarat. It is known to all of us,'' he said, referring to a large number of AAP candidates losing deposits in the local elections.

''BJP is moving strongly, backed by trust and the connect party workers have with the people. We will proceed with the love and trust that people have for Narendra Modi,'' Paatil said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)