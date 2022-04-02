L-G Sinha, other J-K leaders extend Ramzan greetings

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and a host of leaders from the union territory on Saturday greeted the people on the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan.

The Ramzan moon was sighted this evening and Muslims in India will begin fasting from Sunday.

“Greetings to the people on the commencement of Ramzan. This auspicious period teaches us to be humble, charitable and to work for the greater good of society. May this holy month bring peace, prosperity and happiness for all,” Sinha wrote on Twitter.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah extended warm greetings to the people.

The NC president said, “We must make most of the ensuing month by praying to the almighty for his forgiveness and mercy.

“It is the time for repentance and improvising, a month that teaches self-control and benevolence. The month affords us the time to transform our lives for the good of our very being and the entire humanity. It is the month to purge ourselves of all malice and vice. I pray that those who fast and do good deeds throughout the month attain Allah’s pleasure. I also pray that the month augurs well for the entire humanity,” he said.

Omar Abdullah said the holy month teaches remarkable lessons of magnanimity, self-control and compassion. “Ramzaan Kareem brings with it the message of supporting the vulnerable and deprived, therefore we should go the extra mile to help those who are in need in these times. It is during this holy month that we commemorate the revelation of the Holy Quran. I hope the ensuing month deepens our spirituality, and refurbishes our sense of appreciation for blessings almighty Allah has provided us with,” he said.

Other mainstream politicians, including former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, also greeted the people.

“With the onset of Maah-e-Ramazan, may the divine blessings of this auspicious month infuse spirit of brotherhood, peace, communal harmony & prosperity for our UT. Wish you and your families a Happy Ramadhan,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in his greetings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)