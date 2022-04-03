Stalin extends birthday greetings to TN governor
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday greeted state Governor R N Ravi on his birthday.Stalin took to Twitter to extend his birthday greetings to Ravi, a retired IPS officer.Birthday greetings to Honble Governor of Tamil Nadu Thiru. R N Ravi. I wish him peace, good health, and happiness, he said in the tweet.
