S.Korea's Han Duck-soo tapped to return as PM - presidential transition committee

South Korea's presidential transition committee on Sunday named Han Duck-soo, a former prime minister with expertise in economy, trade and public affairs, to return to that post to lead the cabinet of the President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's administration. The 72-year-old was prime minister during the Roh Moo-hyun administration from April 2007 to February 2008.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 03-04-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 12:13 IST
South Korea's presidential transition committee on Sunday named Han Duck-soo, a former prime minister with expertise in economy, trade and public affairs, to return to that post to lead the cabinet of the President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's administration.

The 72-year-old was prime minister during the Roh Moo-hyun administration from April 2007 to February 2008. He spent around 40 years in the public sector, including the customs agency, trade ministry and finance ministry. He was later the ambassador to the United States.

The prime minister's role in South Korea, largely administrative, requires parliamentary approval.

