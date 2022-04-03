Pakistan parliament deputy speaker blocks vote seeking PM Khan's ouster
The deputy speaker of Pakistan's parliament on Sunday blocked a vote on a measure seeking to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying it was against the constitution. The parliament had been scheduled to take up the opposition's no-confidence move against Khan after he lost his parliamentary majority.
Khan said he had advised the president to dissolve parliament.
