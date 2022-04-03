Left Menu

Oppn MLA warns Adityanath: SP guns will now fire bullets, not emit smoke

Aagar unke mooh se awaaz nikalegi toh hamari bhi banduko se dhuaan nahi nikalegaa, goliyaan nikalegi If he makes noises, then guns of the Samajwadi Party will fire bullets and not emit smoke, he said.R The MLA told his party workers that there was no need to worry and if the BJP tried to have its own way, the SP will protest and block the streets.Speaking to PTI, Islam said, A news channel has edited my video, and it went viral.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 03-04-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 19:24 IST
Oppn MLA warns Adityanath: SP guns will now fire bullets, not emit smoke
  • Country:
  • India

Newly elected Samajwadi Party MLA Shazil Islam has targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying if he makes any “noise” now, the SP guns will “not emit smoke, but fire bullets”.

As a video of his remark went viral on social media, the MLA from Bhojipura in Bareillysaid his comment had been “edited” by a news channel.

What he had said, Islam told PTI, was that the opposition now is much stronger than before in Uttar Pradesh and will reply strongly to Adityanath in the assembly, just as guns fire bullets and not smoke.

Addressing a party meeting in his constituency on Friday, Islam had said, ''Earlier, we had fewer MLAs in Uttar Pradesh and so Chief Minister Adityanath used to attack us in his speeches. He only stopped short of hurling abuses at us.

''Party workers need not to feel worried anymore. Days of his dictatorship have gone. Now, there is a strong opposition in the House. Aagar unke mooh se awaaz nikalegi toh hamari bhi banduko se dhuaan nahi nikalegaa, goliyaan nikalegi (If he makes noises, then guns of the Samajwadi Party will fire bullets and not emit smoke),'' he said.\R The MLA told his party workers that there was no need to worry and if the BJP tried to have its own way, the SP will protest and block the streets.

Speaking to PTI, Islam said, ''A news channel has edited my video, and it went viral. In the programme, I had only said, 'Majboot vipaksh hone ke kaaran, har baat kaa jawaab majbooti se denge jis tarike se banduk se dhuaan nahi, goliyaan nikaltee hai (Owing to a strong opposition in the assembly, we will give strong answers similar to the way guns fire bullets and not smoke)'.'' SP president Akhilesh Yadav has announced that the party will fight the government both inside the House and on the streets, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
2
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022