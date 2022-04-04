Left Menu

Hungary PM Orban declares victory in Sunday's election

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 04-04-2022 02:42 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 02:39 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared victory in Sunday's parliamentary election, where his ruling Fidesz party was on track for its fourth successive landslide since the nationalist premier came to power in 2010.

Preliminary results showed Orban's Fidesz controlling 135 seats in the 199-member parliament, while the united opposition alliance had 57 seats with over 70% of votes counted.

