Satellite images show long trench at Ukrainian mass grave site, Maxar says

Satellite images show a 45-foot-long trench dug into the grounds of a Ukrainian church where a mass grave was found this week after Russian forces withdrew from the town of Bucha, a private U.S. company said on Sunday. Reuters journalists who visited Bucha on Saturday saw bodies lying on the streets of the town, 37 km (23 miles) northwest of the capital Kyiv. A mass grave at one church was still open, with hands and feet poking through the red clay heaped on top.

Pope struggles with leg pain in Malta, defends migrants

Pope Francis, struggling with leg pain, on Sunday said countries should always help those trying to survive "amidst the waves of the sea" as he wrapped up a trip to Malta, which is at the heart of Europe's migration debate. At the start of the last day of his trip to the Mediterranean island, Francis visited the grotto in the town of Rabat. According to tradition, St. Paul lived there for two months after he was among 75 people shipwrecked on their way to Rome in the year 60 AD. The Bible says they received unusual kindness.

Germany says West to agree more sanctions on Russia after Bucha killings

Germany said on Sunday that the West would agree to impose more sanctions on Russia in the coming days after Ukraine accused Russian forces of war crimes near Kyiv, ratcheting up the already vast economic pressure on Russia over its invasion.

Russia's economy is facing the gravest crisis since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union after the United States and its allies imposed crippling sanctions due to Putin's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine says 410 bodies found near Kyiv, witnesses traumatised

Ukraine has found 410 bodies in towns near Kyiv as part of an investigation into possible war crimes by Russia but some witnesses are so traumatised by their ordeal that they are unable to speak, the country's top prosecutor said on Sunday. After Russia withdrew from some areas around Kyiv, the mayor in Bucha, a liberated town 37 km (23 miles) northwest of the capital, said that 300 residents had been killed by Russian forces while Chechen fighters controlled the area.

Explainer-What political upheaval in Pakistan means for rest of the world

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan blocked a no-confidence vote he looked sure to lose on Sunday and advised the president to order fresh elections, fueling anger among the opposition and deepening the country's political crisis. His actions have created huge uncertainty in Islamabad, with constitutional experts debating their legality and pondering whether Khan and his rivals can find a way forward.

Jordan's Prince Hamza renounces royal title, protesting policies

Prince Hamza bin al-Hussein, a former heir to Jordan's throne who was placed under house arrest last year, announced on Sunday he was giving up his royal title in protest over Jordan's current policies. Hamza was accused last April of trying to destabilise the monarchy in a foreign-inspired plot, but was spared punishment after pledging allegiance to King Abdullah, his half-brother.

Orban scores crushing victory as Ukraine war solidifies support

Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban scored a fourth consecutive landslide win in Sunday's election, as voters endorsed his ambition of a conservative, "illiberal" state and shrugged off concerns over Budapest's close ties with Moscow. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine had appeared to upend Orban's campaign in recent weeks, forcing him into awkward manouvering to explain decade-old cosy business relations with President Vladimir Putin.

Hungary's isolation, economic woes will make Orban's fourth term his toughest yet

Prime Minister Viktor Orban faces unprecedented headwinds as he embarks on a fourth consecutive term in office when the Hungarian nationalist will have to navigate his self-styled 'illiberal state' through an economic slowdown and growing isolation over Ukraine. Orban's fourth landslide victory on Sunday against a united opposition, which joined forces against him for the first time, has solidified the 58-year-old leader's support at a time when he is losing allies abroad.

Ukraine accuses Russia of civilian 'massacre'; Moscow denies it

Ukraine on Sunday accused Russian forces of carrying out a "massacre" in the town of Bucha, while Western nations reacted to images of dead bodies there with calls for new sanctions against Moscow. Russia's defence ministry denied the Ukrainian allegations, saying footage and photographs showing bodies in Bucha were "yet another provocation" by the Ukrainian government.

Costa Ricans to pick president in run-off between outsider, former leader

Costa Ricans are casting their ballots in a run-off election Sunday, choosing between an anti-establishment outsider and former leader to be the next head of the Central American country as it grapples with debt woes and social discontent. Final polling gave economist Rodrigo Chaves, a former longtime World Bank official, a slight lead over former President Jose Maria Figueres. Chaves had 41% of support, while Figueres was seen with 38%, with many voters still undecided, according to a poll by the University of Costa Rica published Tuesday.

