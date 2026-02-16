Left Menu

Hungarian Refiner MOL Requests Strategic Oil Release Amid Pipeline Halt

Hungarian refiner MOL has sought assistance from the country's Energy Ministry to access strategic oil reserves due to a halt in supply from the Druzhba pipeline since January 27. To mitigate the deficit, MOL will start receiving seaborne crude shipments at Croatia's port of Omisalj in early March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 16-02-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 22:23 IST
Hungarian Refiner MOL Requests Strategic Oil Release Amid Pipeline Halt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungarian refiner MOL has appealed to the nation's Energy Ministry to release strategic oil reserves following an abrupt stop in supply from the Druzhba pipeline since January 27. This move was confirmed by the company on Monday.

In efforts to alleviate the deficit, MOL is set to supplement its refineries with seaborne crude. The first batches of this supply are expected to reach the port of Omisalj in Croatia by early March, ensuring continued operation and stability.

As the European energy landscape continues to face challenges, MOL's proactive measures aim to mitigate potential disruptions and secure a steady crude oil supply for its operations in Hungary and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Rise as Bhupen Borah Considers Resignation Withdrawal Amidst BJP Invitation

Political Tensions Rise as Bhupen Borah Considers Resignation Withdrawal Ami...

 India
2
Mumbai's Encroachment Crackdown: A Call for Action

Mumbai's Encroachment Crackdown: A Call for Action

 India
3
Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Vindhyavasini Temple Amid Political Shifts in Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Vindhyavasini Temple Amid Political Shifts in Ass...

 India
4
India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surveillance

India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surv...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026