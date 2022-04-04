Ashok Gehlot slams Centre over Karauli communal violence, urges PM to address the matter

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot lashed out at the Centre for Karauli communal violence on Saturday, and said that the Central government should take responsibility and condemn recent communal violence in Rajasthan. The Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to react to the gruesome incident as soon as possible.

Speaking to reporters today, Ashok Gehlot said, "PM Modi should take responsibility and condemn recent communal violence in Rajasthan. It's his duty to maintain law and order. I urge him to address the issue soon." "It is everyone's right to propagate the goodness of any religion. But the unrest spread by playing DJ, raising slogans in the procession, and anti-social elements sparked riots. In the process, innocent lives get trapped and those who are not involved in the riots die. To stop the violence and disturbance in the country, the central government should give a strong message," he said.

The Chief Minister added, "The Prime Minister should condemn the anti-social elements, try to establish law and order in the country and anti-social elements should be punished." The Rajasthan police on Monday arrested 46 people and detained seven others for interrogation following a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession in Karauli on Saturday.

The Inspector-General (IG) of Police, Bharatpur Range, Prasanna Kumar Khamesra said, "After stone pelting took place during the procession in Futa Kot area Main Bazaar Karauli on Saturday, the police acted promptly and arrested 46 people and detained seven people for interrogation." "13 accused have been arrested in connection with the incident in the case registered at Police Station Karauli and 33 people have been arrested for violating curfew order. 07 people have been detained for questioning. A total of 21 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were also seized by the police," Khamesra added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday held a meeting with senior officials on the law and order situation in the state. This comes after violent clashes in Karauli city of Rajasthan. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the Karauli district of Rajasthan on Saturday and the internet was shut down after stones were pelted during a religious procession that day. Section 144 was imposed in Karauli from 6:30 pm on April 2 till 12 am on April 4.

"Section 144 has been imposed in Karauli from 6:30 pm, April 2, till 12 am on April 4, in connection with a case of stone-pelting at a 'Shobha Yatra' (bike rally) in the city. Internet services have also been shut in the area on April 2 and 3 (till midnight)," said Karauli DM Rajendra Singh Shekhawat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)