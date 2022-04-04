Left Menu

'Extremist mindset' not growing Muslim population threat to country: Giriraj on Gorakhnath temple attack

Union minister Giriraj Singh said on Monday the country does not face a threat because of the rising Muslim population but the extremist mindset that was behind the attack on security personnel at Gorakhnath temple, and hit out at the opposition over its silence on the incident.A man named Murtaza attacked two PAC constables with a sharp-edged weapon at the south gate of Gorakhnath temple, of which Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 17:50 IST
'Extremist mindset' not growing Muslim population threat to country: Giriraj on Gorakhnath temple attack
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Giriraj Singh said on Monday the country does not face a threat because of the rising Muslim population but the ''extremist mindset'' that was behind the attack on security personnel at Gorakhnath temple, and hit out at the opposition over its ''silence'' on the incident.

A man named Murtaza attacked two PAC constables with a sharp-edged weapon at the south gate of Gorakhnath temple, of which Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest. The attacker also allegedly tried to force his way into the temple after shouting ''Allahu Akbar''.

Speaking to reporters at Parliament House Complex, Singh alleged, ''The growing population of Muslims in the country is not a threat. The threat is the extremist mindset which takes various forms. Sometimes it seeks Sharia law implementation, sometimes it undertakes hijab protests, at times it protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and at another an educated man acts like a terrorist.'' The accused, police have said, is an IIT pass out. He has been arrested.

Hitting out at the opposition, Singh, considered a hardline Hindutva face of the BJP, said the ''silence'' of those who preach secularism all the time over the incident is a bigger threat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022