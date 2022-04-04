BJP turning Dakshina Kannada district into communal laboratory, says Congressman

The ruling BJP is turning Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka which was once a domain of intellectuals into a communal laboratory for political gains, former State Minister and Congress leader B Ramanath Rai alleged on Monday.

Addressing reporters here, he further alleged that communal hatred has gone to extreme levels with the ruling party’s attempt to polarise society. BJP has resorted to politics of vengeance in order to hide the total failure in administration. He said programmes in temples were being used as tools for propagating communal ideology. Non-Hindus were not being allowed to do business at temple fairs. Rai cautioned that BJP’s campaign to instigate communal hatred would ultimately lead to racial hatred. The ruling party should stop votebank politics on the basis of religion to avoid further disaster, he said.

