Naseeruddin Shah supports niece Saira Shah Halim ahead of Ballygunge by-elections

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has come out in support of her niece Saira Shah Halim, CPI(M) candidate for the upcoming by-polls in the Ballygunge assembly seat, and said the voters need to choose between a compassionate leader and a ''turncoat, serial hate monger''.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded Babul Supriyo in the Ballygunge seat.

Saira Shah Halim took to Twitter and shared a video of the actor. ''I'm not affiliated to, nor do I owe allegiance to any political party. I'm here in an individual capacity, to support Saira Shah Halim for the upcoming Ballygunge by-elections. ''Being the daughter of my brother, naturally I've known her since she was born but family ties aside, I've always found her courageous, committed, caring person of integrity, who's always eager to help the less fortunate,'' Naseeruddin Shah said in the video.

The 71-year-old actor, without taking Supriyo's name, took a dig at the former BJP minister and called him a ''turncoat opportunist''.

Naseeruddin Shah said Saira Shah Halim has been outspoken in her criticism of certain causes, a vocal defender of others and has ''devoted her life to various social causes''.

''So the choice before the voters of Ballygunge is a clear one. Would you like your representative to be a caring, compassionate person who will work for you, or would you prefer a turncoat opportunist, who is also a serial hate monger. ''Please do go out and vote, and think deeply before you vote,'' he added.

Halim, a known face on prime time debate shows on national news channels, is a rights activist and daughter-in-law of former assembly speaker Hasim Abdul Halim. The by-polls will be held on April 12 and the counting of votes will be on April 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)