Birbhum violence: Mamata Banerjee hands over job letters to victim families, says she kept her 'words'

Amid the row over Birbhum violence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday handed over appointment letters to ten people from the victim families from Botui village.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-04-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 21:08 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File photo).
Amid the row over Birbhum violence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday handed over appointment letters to ten people from the victim families from Botui village. Banerjee spoke to the families via video conferencing. She instructed the Birbhum District Magistrate to ensure that these ten people do not have any problem joining the work.

Briefing media persons, the Chief Minister said, "I kept my words. Today I am giving government jobs to 10 people in group D (who were affected by Birbhum violence). People whom we lost will never come back. But everyone needs to move forward in order to survive. This is a step in the right direction for those who are there." As many as nine people were killed in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum last month after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe of the Birbhum violence case following the Calcutta High Court order. Five accused have been arrested in the Birbhum violence incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

