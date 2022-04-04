Left Menu

Bhupinder Singh Hooda terms Punjab's resolution on Chandigarh 'political rhetoric', says it 'belongs to Haryana'

Calling Punjab's resolution claiming Chandigarh as political rhetoric, senior Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said Chandigarh belongs to Haryana and will always remain so.

Calling Punjab's resolution claiming Chandigarh as political rhetoric, senior Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said Chandigarh belongs to Haryana and will always remain so. Hooda chaired the Congress Legislature Party meeting at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi on Monday. 24 MLAs were present in the meeting of the legislature party.

"Today, in the CLP meeting, we discussed the resolution passed in Punjab Assembly regarding Chandigarh. We will oppose this resolution strongly because Chandigarh belongs to Haryana," Hooda said after the meeting. Hooda further said that on the basis of the report of the Shah Commission, Chandigarh belonged to Haryana and will remain so. He said that there are three issues between Punjab and Haryana - water, territory and Chandigarh.

"There is an issue of water (SYL), territory and capital. We will first raise the issue of water. Punjab has passed this resolution many times but there is no meaning to this. This is just a political gimmick. The resolution passed by the Punjab Assembly is just political rhetoric. Apart from that in BBMP (Bhakra Beas Management Board), the conventional member used to be from Haryana. But the Central government has made an amendment. We will also raise this issue," Hooda said. He said a resolution will be brought in Haryana Assembly on Tuesday. "We will oppose this strongly. If needed, we will also go to the President of India," added Hooda.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday moved a resolution in the assembly seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

