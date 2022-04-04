Left Menu

Canada to impose sanctions on nine Russian, nine Belarusian individuals

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 23:04 IST
Canada said on Monday it will impose sanctions on nine Russian and nine Belarusian individuals for having "facilitated and enabled" Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"By enabling (Russian President) Vladimir Putin's senseless invasion of Ukraine, these close collaborators of the regime are complicit in the horrific events unfolding before our eyes," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.

The individuals are close associates of the Russian and Belarusian regimes, according to the statement.

