Police arrest suspect in California shooting that left six dead, 12 wounded

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Sacramento, California over the weekend that killed six people and injured 12 others a few blocks from the state capitol. Dandre Martin was taken into custody on Sunday as a "related suspect" in the case, Sacramento police said in a written statement. Martin was booked on suspicion of assault and illegal possession of a firearm.

Jury to weigh fate of 4 men charged in Michigan governor kidnapping plot

A jury will begin deliberations on Monday in the trial of four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, in a case that pits domestic terrorism allegations against accusations of entrapment and prosecutorial overreach. In closing arguments on Friday, a government prosecutor described the men as "paranoid" and bent on sparking a civil war by abducting Whitmer and holding her accountable for placing restrictions on social and business activities due to COVID-19.

Jury selection begins for man facing death for Florida mass school shooting

Jury selection began on Monday in the penalty phase of the trial of the man who killed 17 students and staff at a Florida high school on Valentine's Day in 2018, one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S history. Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty in November to the premeditated murder of 14 students and three members of the staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, about 30 miles north of Fort Lauderdale. A jury will now determine whether the judge should sentence him to life in prison or the death penalty.

New York mayor Adams launches Florida ads denouncing law against LBGTQ talk in schools

New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced the launch of digital billboards across Florida denouncing that state's law that bans most classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity and urging the LGBTQ community to move to New York City. Signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on March 28, the Republican-backed law takes effect in July and prohibits classroom discussion on sexual orientation or gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade, or from about ages 5-9, in public schools.

New York set to ban natural gas in new buildings -environmental groups

New York Governor Kathy Hochul will soon release a budget that likely will include a plan to make New York the first state to ban natural gas and other fossil fuels in new construction, according to Food & Water Watch and other environmental groups. Officials at the governor's office said Hochul was working with the legislature to finalize the budget, but could not say when they would reach an agreement.

White House urges Congress to move quickly on $10 billion COVID-19 funding

The White House urged Congress to move quickly on $10 billion in funding for COVID aid after bipartisan agreement was reached on Monday, a sum that is less than the $22.5 billion President Joe Biden's administration wanted. "We urge Congress to move promptly on this $10 billion package because it can begin to fund the most immediate needs, as we currently run the risk of not having some critical tools like treatments and tests starting in May and June," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Jackson clears procedural hurdle in Senate

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson moved a step closer to being confirmed as a justice on Monday when the Senate voted to break a Judiciary Committee deadlock over her nomination and send it to the full Senate for consideration. The Senate voted 53-47 to discharge President Joe Biden's nominee to the Senate floor for a confirmation vote by all 100 senators. She would be the first Black woman to serve on the nation's high court and could be confirmed by the end of this week, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

U.S. concerned by reports that American Trevor Reed's health is deteriorating

The United States is concerned by reports the health of Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine jailed in Russia, is deteriorating, the State Department said on Monday, calling on Russia to provide adequate medical care immediately or release him to the United States. Russian news agencies on Monday reported that Reed has ended a hunger strike and is being treated in a prison medical facility.

