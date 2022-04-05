Left Menu

Police monitoring situation: Maha home minister warns netas making communal statements

Nobody should give statements that will cause communal disharmony, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Tuesday and added the police are keeping a close tab on the situation.Walse Patil commented in response to questions about MNS chief Raj Thackerays recent pitch for shutting down high-decibel loudspeakers on mosques.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 14:50 IST
Police monitoring situation: Maha home minister warns netas making communal statements
  • Country:
  • India

Nobody should give statements that will cause communal disharmony, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Tuesday and added the police are keeping a close tab on the situation.

Walse Patil commented in response to questions about MNS chief Raj Thackeray's recent pitch for shutting down high-decibel loudspeakers on mosques. Addressing a rally at Shivaji Park here on Saturday, Thackeray had also said if such a step was not taken, loudspeakers would be installed outside mosques to play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume.

Thackeray's stand was endorsed by BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj who offered to fund the installation of loudspeakers in temples to play 'Hanuman Chalisa' and also demanded the removal of “illegal” loudspeakers from mosques.

''The home department is of the view that nobody should act in a manner that will cause a divide between communities,'' Walse Patil told reporters.

Queried on the demand for registering a case against the MNS president, Walse Patil said the same will be examined and further steps will be taken accordingly.

''I had said in the Legislative Assembly that some parties are trying to create a divide between communities by making provoking speeches. This is not right for the unity and communal harmony of Maharashtra and the country,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022