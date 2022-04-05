Left Menu

Azaan issue: Karnataka CM says everyone will be taken into confidence

The High Court order is being implemented in stages, he said.It is a job which needs to be done by taking everyone into confidence, it is not a job to be done by force in any way, the Chief Minister said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-04-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 16:29 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday the Azaan issue would be addressed by taking everyone into confidence and not by force.

Some right wing outfits and BJP leaders have called for stopping the use of loudspeakers from mosques saying they cause disturbance for people living in surrounding areas.

Responding to questions from reporters, Bommai said there is a High Court order regarding Azaan (the call for prayer) and there is another order asking as to why the first one has not been implemented. The High Court order even specifies the sound decibel level, and installation of decibel meters at district level. The High Court order is being implemented in stages, he said.

''It is a job which needs to be done by taking everyone into confidence, it is not a job to be done by force in any way'', the Chief Minister said.

