Left Menu

MP govt launches scheme to give loan up to Rs 50L with subsidised interest rate for self-employment

With the aim to facilitate self-employment for the youth, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched 'Udyam Kranti Yojana' on Tuesday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 05-04-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 16:45 IST
MP govt launches scheme to give loan up to Rs 50L with subsidised interest rate for self-employment
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Bhopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the aim to facilitate self-employment for the youth, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched 'Udyam Kranti Yojana' on Tuesday. Under this scheme, the state government will give a loan guarantee of Rs 1 lakh - Rs 50 lakh for self-employment with subsidies on the interest rates. A goal has been set to benefit one lakh youth in the year financial year 2022-23.

"We will give a guarantee on bank loans worth Rs 140 crores for self-employment. We are working towards providing government jobs to as many youths as possible. Besides that, we are working towards bringing investment. Madhya Pradesh alone has done exports worth Rs 40,000 crore. We will also bring a startup policy in the state," Chauhan said while launching the scheme. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the state government has provided loans and subsidies to 16 lakh people for self-employment.

Mishra further said that the state cabinet has decided to establish the country's biggest medical devices park in Ujjain on 360 acres. Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are slated for 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022