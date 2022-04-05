Left Menu

Ivanka Trump to testify before U.S. Capitol riot committee - reports

Former President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka was to testify remotely on Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to media reports. A committee spokesman declined to confirm the reports, from media including ABC and NBC.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 19:35 IST
Ivanka Trump to testify before U.S. Capitol riot committee - reports
  • Country:
  • United States

Former President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka was to testify remotely on Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to media reports. Her husband, Jared Kushner, spoke to the Select Committee last week, as the investigation of the attack on the Capitol expands to include close relatives of the former president.

Ivanka Trump and her husband both served as advisers in the Trump White House. A committee spokesman declined to confirm the reports, from media including ABC and NBC. Aides to the Trump family did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

