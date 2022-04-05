On BJP Foundation Day, Nadda to interact with foreign envoys

In a first, BJP president J P Nadda will interact with a group of foreign envoys on the party's Foundation Day on Wednesday and apprise them of its ideology, culture and functioning.

Nadda's interaction with 13 ambassadors from Asian and European nations will be held under a programme, titled 'Know the BJP', being launched this year, the party's Overseas Affairs Cell in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said.

He said a documentary on the party's journey would also be shown to the envoys at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday evening.

The documentary will depict the journey of the Jan Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party. A special coffee-table book, ''Nation First'', will also be distributed among the guests, the BJP said in a statement.

The party president will talk about the party's history, struggles and successes, he said.

Chauthaiwale said this is first such briefing by the BJP chief and this process of interaction with foreign envoys will continue in the coming days.

The programme is part of the BJP's month-long events on the occasion of its Foundation Day.

During this interaction, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda, Chauthaiwale, BJP Mahila Morcha national chief Vanathi Srinivasan and a few other party leaders will be present.

The party intends to continue such interactions with small groups of foreign diplomats. Exchanges of delegations with political parties of friendly countries are also being planned in due course of time, the BJP said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)