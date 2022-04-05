After ED attaches properties, Sanjay Raut allege 'political vendetta' to topple MVA govt'

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached properties linked to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and his family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Rajya Sabha MP alleged that central agency's move was an outcome of 'political vendetta' to topple the Maharashtra MVA government. "I have already intimated to Rajya Sabha Chairman that pressure was coming my way to topple the Maharashtra government and my refusal to destabilise Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have resulted in the investigation of a central agency," Raut added.

Speaking to mediapersons, Raut said, "I am not the one who will get scared. Seize my property, shoot me, or send me to jail, Sanjay Raut is a disciple of Balsaheb Thackeray and a Shiv Sainik. I will fight and expose everyone. I am not the one to stay quiet, let them dance. The truth will prevail," he said. The ED on Tuesday attached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's properties in connection with the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam case, the law enforcement agency said. The properties attached include Raut's Alibaug plot and one flat in Dadar, Mumbai.

"What is the meaning of property? It means asset. Now you understand the meaning of assets. Am I Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi or Ambani-Adani? The home where I stay is a very small house. At my native place in Alibag, I do not even have an acre of land. Whatever I have is my hard-earned money," Raut said. Earlier, on March 25 Raut had lashed out against the Centre alleging that there is a nexus between the central agencies and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to defame the Maharashtra government.

These developments come against the backdrop of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections slated to be held this year. (ANI)

