Putin ally Medvedev vows international legal battle over property seizures

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 06-04-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 13:26 IST
Dmitry Medvedev Image Credit: kremlin.ru
Moscow will fight attempts to seize Russian property abroad in courts around the world, former President Dmitry Medvedev said in a post on the Telegram social network on Wednesday.

"Our opponents ... should understand that they will face a large number of cases in courts. Both in the national courts of the United States and Europe and in international courts," said Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council.

