Putin ally Medvedev vows international legal battle over property seizures
Moscow will fight attempts to seize Russian property abroad in courts around the world, former president Dmitry Medvedev said in a post on the Telegram social network on Wednesday. "Our opponents ... should understand that they will face a large number of cases in courts.
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 06-04-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 13:26 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Moscow will fight attempts to seize Russian property abroad in courts around the world, former President Dmitry Medvedev said in a post on the Telegram social network on Wednesday.
"Our opponents ... should understand that they will face a large number of cases in courts. Both in the national courts of the United States and Europe and in international courts," said Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe
South African coal miner Thungela rues 'missed opportunity' as European demand surges
European shares edge higher on boost from banks, energy
Banks lift European shares after lacklustre start to week
GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks edge higher, yields rise as markets adjust rate expectations