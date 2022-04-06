TMC's Anubrata hospitalised, fails to appear before CBI

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal was admitted to a state-run hospital here on Wednesday, failing to appear before the CBI which summoned him for the fifth time in the cattle smuggling case.

Mondal, who was asked to appear before the CBI at 11 am, went to the SSKM Hospital around the same time, complaining of chest pain and uneasiness.

He underwent a series of medical examinations before he was admitted in the afternoon, a hospital official told PTI.

An eight-member team of senior doctors was formed to supervise Mondal's health condition, he said.

His counsel later visited the CBI office at Nizam Palace to inform the central agency about his inability to appear before it because of health issues.

Mondal, the TMC's Birbhum district president, has dodged the CBI earlier as well citing health problems.

He reached Kolkata on Tuesday night amid speculation that he would appear before the agency for the first time.

The CBI summoned Mondal soon after the Calcutta High Court upheld a single bench order, which refused to grant him protection from arrest in the cattle smuggling case.

