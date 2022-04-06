K'taka CM meets FM Sitharaman; discusses GST, pending state projects

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested fund clearance for the Upper Bhadra Project and advance approval of green energy corridor projects.

Bommai, who is on a two-day visit to the national capital, met the finance minister in the Parliament complex. He has sought time again for a meeting with BJP president JP Nadda to discuss state politics and cabinet expansion, and it could take place later during the day. ''I have sought time from Naddaji again. He may give time either in the evening or night,'' he told reporters here.

Sharing the outcome of the meeting with the finance minister, the chief minister said, ''I attended the BJP Foundation Day. After that, I met the FM and mainly requested fund clearance for the Upper Bhadra Project, and advance clearance of the Green Energy Corridor project''.

Bommai also discussed the GST Group of Ministers' meeting with Sitharaman in detail and proposed a meeting of millet growers to be held in Raichur. The chief minister declined to comment on a tweet of the state home minister about a murder case in JJ Nagar in Bengaluru and said, ''I cannot comment without details''. State Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, Culture and Kannada Minister V Sunil Kumar, and Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar were, among others, present during the meeting between the chief minister and the finance minister. Earlier in the day, Bommai attended the BJP's Foundation Day function here.

