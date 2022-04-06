Polls due in December, BJP launches bike rally to reach out to Gujarat voters

The BJP on Wednesday launched a bike rally in Ahmedabad which will cover 90 of the 182 constituencies in Gujarat where Assembly elections are due later this year, with BJYM president Tejasvi Surya asserting that the party will win again on the strength of youngsters and the ''immense development'' done in the last 27 years.

Participants of the rally- ''Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Yatra''- will meet family members of 1,000 freedom fighters and collect clay from them in the next 20 days, Surya said before launching the rally on the occasion of BJP's 42nd Foundation Day along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The bike rally, which was flagged off by Surya and Patel in the Nikol area of Ahmedabad, will reach out to nearly 3 lakh youths with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''New India'' message and those freedom fighters should be respected as the country is celebrating 75 years of independence, said Surya.

''We will cover 90 Assembly seats during the next 20 days. Big events will be organised at 120 places along the Yatra route. Participants of this bike rally will also meet family members of 1,000 freedom fighters and collect clay from them,'' the Bangalore South MP told a press conference. He said the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will play a ''major role'' in the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat, due in December this year.

''The BJP has brought immense development in Gujarat during its 27 years of rule and youths are now tasting the fruits of that development. Youngsters know that the state government is working for them. It will be the strength of youngsters of Gujarat on which we will win the elections again,'' he said.

On the occasion of the BJP's Foundation Day, Gujarat state unit president CR Paatil attended an event organised by the party in Himmatnagar town in north Gujarat. Speaking to local workers, Paatil said the BJP fulfilled more promises than mentioned in the election manifesto. He referred to the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)