Pakistan President Alvi asks election body to propose dates for holding polls

In order to carry out the mandate of the Constitution of announcing the date of general elections, consultation with the Election Commission is required under Section 571 of the Elections Act, 2017, the letter added.Embattled Prime Minister Khan stunned the Opposition parties on Sunday by recommending snap elections, after a no-confidence motion against him was dismissed by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly.

Updated: 06-04-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 16:59 IST
Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Wednesday asked the election commission to propose dates for holding general elections, even as the Supreme Court was hearing for the last four days the legality of the rejection of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the dissolution of the National Assembly.

In a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan, President Alvi stated that he had to appoint a date, not later than 90 days from the date of dissolution of the National Assembly, for holding general elections. ''To carry out the mandate of the Constitution of announcing the date of general elections, consultation with the Election Commission is required under Section 57(1) of the Elections Act, 2017,'' the letter added.

Embattled Prime Minister Khan stunned the Opposition parties on Sunday by recommending snap elections after a no-confidence motion against him was dismissed by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly. Khan then got President Alvi to dissolve the 342-member National Assembly before its term ended in August 2023.

The apex court within hours took suo motu notice of the political developments on Sunday and a five-member bench started hearing the case on Monday. The President's letter to the election commission came a day after the poll body on Tuesday said it will fulfill its responsibility to hold general elections in the country if required.

''The Election Commission will fulfill its responsibility under the Constitution and the law. The meeting will review the preparation in the event of general elections," the spokesperson of the Election Commission of Pakistan said, even as the Supreme Court is hearing the case against the rejection of the no-trust motion against prime minister Khan.

