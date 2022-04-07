Cong leader Thomas says he will take part in CPI(M) seminar

Kochi (Ker), Apr 7 (PTI): Violating the stringent directive of the Congress leadership, senior party leader and former union minister K V Thomas on Thursday announced here that he would take part in a seminar being organised in Kannur by the ruling CPI(M) as part of its ongoing party congress.

Thomas, however, made it clear that he would not quit the party. ''I am not going to take part in a CPI(M)'s political programme but in a national seminar. Issue is more important for me, not politics,'' he told reporters here. Besides Thomas, the CPI(M) had invited Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor also for their seminar scheduled as part of the party congress in northern Kannur district.

However, AICC chief Sonia Gandhi had prevented Tharoor from attending the event when the permission was sought for the same.

Thomas was also asked by the party high command not to participate in the Left party's programme at a time when both the ruling and opposition fronts were at loggerheads over various issues especially on the SilverLine rail corridor project in Kerala.

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran even warned him of stern disciplinary action if took part in the CPI(M) seminar.

