Karnataka CM Bommai claims his visit to Delhi successful

Expressing satisfaction over his capital visit, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Thursday, said that his Delhi visit has been successful.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 12:25 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Expressing satisfaction over his capital visit, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Thursday, said that his Delhi visit has been successful. Bommai was on a two-day visit to the national capital to meet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government.

"My Delhi visit this time was very successful as I met Union Ministers for Water Resources, Energy, Environment, Finance and Defence. I have received a positive response from them," Bommai said to mediapersons in Delhi. Adding further, he said, "I am happy that I got an opportunity to participate in BJP's Foundation Day celebrations."

"The BJP State Executive Committee meeting is scheduled to be held on April 16 and 17. BJP National President JP Nadda has instructed the party and me on preparations for the next assembly election," he said. Bommai also informed about the brief discussion on Cabinet expansion, where Nadda has stated that he would discuss the issues in detail when he arrives to participate in the BJP State Executive Committee meeting.

"He (Nadda) would take a final decision after consulting the party top brass and the BJP National General Secretary (Organisation)" Bommai added. Declaring the implementation of Budget programmes his priority, the Karnataka CM said, "Work orders would be issued for the programmes on my return to Bengaluru. The programmes would be implemented in a time-bound manner." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

