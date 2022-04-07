Left Menu

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-04-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 17:17 IST
Congress workers march to Raj Bhavan against fuel price hike
Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 7 (PTI): Hundreds of workers of the opposition Congress on Thursday took out a protest march to Raj Bhavan here protesting the 'indiscriminate'' hike in fuel price in the country.

Senior party leaders including KPCC chief K Sudhakaran, AICC general secretary in charge of the state Tariq Anwar and leader of opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan travelled in a bullock cart as a mark of protest.

After inaugurating the protest meet in front of Raj Bhavan, Anwar said the common people in the country were reeling under frequent hike in fuel prices.

Sudhakaran, who presided over the meeting, charged that the frequent price hike was the creation of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Satheesan alleged that the economic status of the country was heading towards a dangerous point and the Centre was hoodwinking the ordinary people who voted them to power.

Several senior leaders of the party including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy took part in the protest.

