NGO Subhadra Foundation chairperson joins BJP in J&K
The chairperson of NGO Subhadra Foundation joined the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
Ritika Trehan, along with several others, was welcomed into the BJP by party national general secretary Vinod Tawde, state unit president Ravinder Raina and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta.
Talking to reporters here, Tawde said, ''BJP has successfully gained trust of common masses with its public-oriented works and policies.'' Raina expressed confidence that Trehan's works will strengthen the party in the area.
