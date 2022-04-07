Pakistani PM Khan says he will continue to fight as he faces ouster vote
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday he will continue to fight as he faces a vote to oust him, and will address the nation on Friday. He will now have to face the vote on Saturday. "I have always & will continue to fight for Pak till the last ball," he said on Twitter after losing the court case, adding he had called a meeting of his cabinet on Friday.
