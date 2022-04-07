Left Menu

Pakistani PM Khan says he will continue to fight as he faces ouster vote

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday he will continue to fight as he faces a vote to oust him, and will address the nation on Friday. He will now have to face the vote on Saturday. "I have always & will continue to fight for Pak till the last ball," he said on Twitter after losing the court case, adding he had called a meeting of his cabinet on Friday.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 07-04-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 23:36 IST
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday he will continue to fight as he faces a vote to oust him, and will address the nation on Friday. The court earlier on Thursday overturned a move by Khan to block a parliamentary vote seeking to oust him. He will now have to face the vote on Saturday.

"I have always & will continue to fight for Pak till the last ball," he said on Twitter after losing the court case, adding he had called a meeting of his cabinet on Friday.

