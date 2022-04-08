Pilot targets Centre over rising inflation

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Friday targeted the BJP-led central government over rising inflation in the country, saying it has completely failed on the economic front.

Accusing the Centre of not taking steps to address the problem, he said it is breaking the backs of the poor, middle class and the farmers.

''From the economic point of view, the Centre has completely failed. It does not even talk about controlling the rising inflation,'' Pilot told reporters in Ajmer.

''Not only the Congress but the entire country has opened a front against inflation,'' he added.

On the assembly elections in Rajasthan due next year, Pilot said, ''We are determined to break the tradition of power shifting between the BJP and the Congress in Rajasthan. We will win the elections. It is not impossible. It could not happen for 30 years, but this time, I believe that if we take the right steps, then the Congress will form the government again.'' The Congress leader also targeted the BJP over the arson and violence in Karauli city, saying, ''If any person has taken the law into his hands, a fair investigation should be conducted and strict action taken.'' Such violence has no place in a civilised society, he added.

''I completely believe that the police will do their job, and strict action will be taken against those who perpetrated the violence, irrespective of their background,'' Pilot said.

Communal clashes broke out in Karauli on April 2 after stones were pelted at a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate the Hindu new year. Around two dozen people were injured in the violence while 30 others were detained.

