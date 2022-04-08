UK's Johnson hails 'outstanding' job being done by Sunak

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the "outstanding job" being done by Rishi Sunak on Friday, after his finance minister faced questions about his wife's tax status.

"I would just stress that the chancellor, Rishi, is doing an absolutely outstanding job and as far as possible, as I think I said yesterday, I don't think people's families should be dragged into things," he told reporters.

