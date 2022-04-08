Left Menu

UK's Johnson hails 'outstanding' job being done by Sunak

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-04-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 20:41 IST
Image Credit:Twitter (@RishiSunak)
  Country:
  United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the "outstanding job" being done by Rishi Sunak on Friday, after his finance minister faced questions about his wife's tax status.

"I would just stress that the chancellor, Rishi, is doing an absolutely outstanding job and as far as possible, as I think I said yesterday, I don't think people's families should be dragged into things," he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

