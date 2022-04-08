Left Menu

Former Sao Paulo governor Alckmin officially joins Lula presidential bid

The Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) on Friday officially nominated former Sao Paulo Governor Geraldo Alckmin to be former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's running mate in this October's election.

The Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) on Friday officially nominated former Sao Paulo Governor Geraldo Alckmin to be former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's running mate in this October's election. The announcement came after a meeting in Sao Paulo between the leaders of the PSB and Lula's Workers Party (PT).

Lula has worked for months https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/possible-alliance-making-between-lula-former-rival-brazil-2022-run-2021-12-14 to round out his ticket with Alckmin, a center-right political veteran expected to allay concerns from business interests about a return of a left-wing government. "The sealing of this agreement with Alckmin is a demonstration of the effort to build the best in Brazilian politics so that we can win the 2022 elections," Lula said.

The latest polls ahead of the October election showed far-right President Jair Bolsonaro gradually narrowing Lula's lead in the race.

