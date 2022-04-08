Left Menu

Congress leader Pawan Khera slams NDA govt over price rise

AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera on Friday slammed the NDA government over rise in prices of fuel and other essential commodities, and also the TRS government in Telangana for increasing electricity charges.Rs 26 lakh crore, just out of excise duty on petrol and diesel, has been earned from you and me by the Modi government during the last eight years.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 22:11 IST
AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera on Friday slammed the NDA government over rise in prices of fuel and other essential commodities, and also the TRS government in Telangana for increasing electricity charges.

“Rs 26 lakh crore, just out of excise duty on petrol and diesel, has been earned from you and me by the Modi government (during the last eight years). There is no account of that,” he told reporters here.

Common food items like lemon and tomato, besides medicines which are used in every household have also witnessed a rise in price, he said. There has also been an increase in toll tax and price of cars, he said.

“Modi government, either they don’t know how to run government or there is no interest in running the government. There is interest only in doing politics, preparing for the next election after the completion of one,” Khera said.

Congress, as opposition, is exposing the government’s failures, he said.

A section of media is not doing enough to expose the price rise and other government failures, he claimed.

In Telangana, the State government has increased the power tariff, the Congress leader said.

