Kannadigas proud of mother tongue, need second language which is English, says Congress leader DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Friday said that people of the state were proud of the mother tongue and they need a second language which is English without which "so many Kannadigas won't be working across the world, and Bengaluru wouldn't be India's IT capital".

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-04-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 22:36 IST
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Friday said that people of the state were proud of the mother tongue and they need a second language which is English without which "so many Kannadigas won't be working across the world, and Bengaluru wouldn't be India's IT capital". His remarks came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the need to accept Hindi as an alternative to English and not to local languages.

The Home Minister made the remarks at the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee. "Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages," Shah had said.

He had also emphasised making Hindi flexible by incorporating words from other local languages. Shivakumar said all Kannadigas are proud of their mother tongue and need a second language to be part of the globalised world.

"All Kannadigas are proud of our mother tongue but we do need a second language to be part of a globalised world. That second language is English. Without English, so many Kannadigas won't be working across the world, and Bengaluru wouldn't be India's IT capital," he said in a tweet. JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy had alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre is trying to "forcibly run personal agenda" adding that they will not succeed. "People will teach them a lesson," he said. (ANI)

