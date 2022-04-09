Is FBI here to investigate India's Bitcoin scam, asks Cong

The Congress on Friday asked whether the US' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is in India to investigate an alleged ''Bitcoin scam'' which the party had accused the BJP government in Karnataka of covering up last year.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the layers of the alleged ''Bitcoin Scam'' are finally being unearthed.

''Let India's HM (Home Minister Amit Shah) & CM (Basavaraj) Bommai answer– Is FBI in India to investigate India's biggest Bitcoin Scam Coverup under Karnataka BJP Govt? If so, release details of the investigation & suspects, including political people?'' How many Bitcoins were stolen and of what value, and who in Karnataka is involved, Surjewala asked.

He also asked Shah and Bommai to answer if the stolen bitcoins were transferred from the wallet of alleged hacker Sri Krishna.

''Whether the 'Whale Alerts' reflecting the transfer of the 14,682 stolen Bitfinex bitcoins valued at Rs. 5,240 crores on the two dates- 1st December 2020 & 14th April, 2021, when Sri Krishna was in custody- has any correlation?'' he asked in a series of tweets.

''What is the role and responsibility of the Chief Minister, Shri Basavaraj Bommai (who was the Home Minister in charge at the relevant time) and others in the State Government? ''Why was Interpol not informed? Why did the BJP Government wait for over five months up till 24th April 2021 to write to Interpol and that also after the release of Sri Krishna on 17th April, 2021?'' he asked.

Surjewala also questioned whether the NIA/SFIO/ED were not informed by the Karnataka BJP Government.

At a press conference last year, AICC general secretary in-charge Karnataka Surjewala had alleged that the size of the Bitcoin scam could be much bigger because just on two days on December 1, 2020 and April 14, 2021 illegal transactions worth Rs 5240 crore took place.

He had posed a series of questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked what was the role of Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai, who was the state's home minister when the alleged scam took place. Accusing the Congress of playing politics on the alleged bitcoin scam issue, Chief Minister Bommai had last year asked the opposition party to give documents, if any, to investigating agencies.

