"New symphony" for Hong Kong promised by leadership contender John Lee

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 09-04-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 12:22 IST
Hong Kong's former deputy leader John Lee, who has announced his bid to run in a leadership election in May, said on Saturday "this will be a new symphony and I am the conductor".
Lee is the first person to announce a bid for the global financial center's top post since the nomination period opened on Sunday.
