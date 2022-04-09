Akhilesh slams Centre over rising fuel prices

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP-led Centre on Saturday over the rising fuel prices in the country.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said, ''When there is no control of the government over the spiralling prices of fuel nor any management and regulation, and if everything is market-driven, then what is the ministry of petrol, diesel and gas for? It should immediately be dissolved.'' The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said the inflation created by the Bharatiya Janata Party (Bhajpai-mehngai) is depriving people of fuel.

