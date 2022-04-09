Left Menu

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya files anticipatory bail plea in Mumbai Court in cheating case related to INS Vikrant

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Saturday filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Mumbai Sessions Court after he was booked in a case related to the alleged misappropriation of funds collected to save aircraft carriers INS Vikrant from scrapping.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Saturday filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Mumbai Sessions Court after he was booked in a case related to the alleged misappropriation of funds collected to save aircraft carriers INS Vikrant from scrapping. The hearing of his anticipatory bail plea is on April 11.

Earlier on Thursday, a case was registered against former MP from Maharashtra Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya for financial bungling on the complaint of a former soldier Baban Bhosle. The police summoned Somaiya and his son for questioning on Saturday.

Earlier, Bhosle in a statement had said, "In 2013-14, BJP had launched a campaign to save INS Vikrant and collected money from people, which as per information from the Raj Bhawan no such money was received. It is found that Somaiya used the money for his business." After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took action against Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut in the money laundering case, Raut on Wednesday accused the BJP MP Somaiya of financial bungling, alleging that he had collected around Rs 57 crore from the people as part of a campaign to save the INS Vikrant, the fund wasn't submitted to the state exchequer. (ANI)

