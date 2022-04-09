Celebrate Ram Navami with fervour, govt holding several events: MP CM to officials

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked senior state officials to celebrate the 'Ram Navami' festival with fervour on Sunday. Chouhan also said that the state government will hold several programmes in temples to mark the birth of Lord Ram. “Celebrate 'Ram Navami' with great fervour. There are government programmes in many places. Lord Ram lives in our whole being and every breath. I am going to Chitrakoot and Orchha tomorrow (Sunday). Both the towns will be lit with lamps. In many places, the state government's Culture Department is organizing programs in temples,” Chouhan said during a virtual conference with district collectors, divisional commissioners and senior police officials on Saturday.

The Chief Minister's Office also shared the video of Chouhan's address on its Twitter account. In another tweet, Chouhan said he will take part in 'Deepotsava' in Orchha on Sunday evening along with BJP leader and former chief minister Uma Bharati. Earlier in the morning, he will take part in Ram Navami celebrations in Chitrakoot. MP Culture Department has been organising several programmes in Orchha, a town in Bundelkhand famous for Ram Raja temple, dedicated to Lord Ram during a week-long celebration.

Similarly, several programmes focussed on Lord Ram have been held for the past one week in Chitrakoot and several other districts of the state, an official said.

