Fadnavis dares Maha govt to slash tax on fuel

Addressing an election rally for Satyajit Kadam, BJP candidate for the Kolhapur north assembly segment, Fadnavis also slammed the state government for cutting taxes on liquor.They the Maha Vikas Aghadi protest against price rise but they have not been able to slash fuel rates.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 23:57 IST
Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday dared the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government to slash the tax on fuel, saying the state earns Rs 52 per litre by levying tax. Addressing an election rally for Satyajit Kadam, BJP candidate for the Kolhapur north assembly segment, Fadnavis also slammed the state government for cutting taxes on liquor.

“They (the Maha Vikas Aghadi) protest against price rise but they have not been able to slash fuel rates. The government earns Rs 52 per litre from fuel,” the former chief minister said. He said the BJP is in the fray to save the saffron flag. Fadnavis said it is necessary to elect BJP if the Panchaganga river has to be rejuvenated. “Those who oppose (nullification of special provisions of Article 370) are opposing 'The Kashmir Files' because it reveals the truth,” Fadnavis said, slamming the Congress. Fadnavis said it was he, along with former minister Chandrakant Patil, who abolished the toll in Kolhapur. Kolhapur north goes to polls on April 12. The Congress has given tickets to Jayashree Jadhav.

