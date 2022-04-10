Pakistani parliament's lower house speaker resigns as impasse over vote to oust PM continues

The speaker of Pakistan's lower house of parliament announced his resignation on Saturday night, as an impasse over a parliamentary vote to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan dragged on.

Speaker Asad Qaiser, a Khan ally, was to preside over a no-confidence vote to oust Khan on Saturday, as ordered by the country's Supreme Court.

The ruling party has tried to delay the vote, opposition legislators and analysts say.

