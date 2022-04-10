Left Menu

Pakistani parliament's lower house speaker resigns as impasse over vote to oust PM continues

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The speaker of Pakistan's lower house of parliament announced his resignation on Saturday night, as an impasse over a parliamentary vote to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan dragged on.

Speaker Asad Qaiser, a Khan ally, was to preside over a no-confidence vote to oust Khan on Saturday, as ordered by the country's Supreme Court.

The ruling party has tried to delay the vote, opposition legislators and analysts say.

