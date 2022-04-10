Rajasthan govt working to ‘appease’ section of society, says BJP leader

Former Rajasthan BJP president Arun Chaturvedi on Saturday said the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led state government is working to “appease” a section of the society by “hurting” the sentiments of the majority community.

His remarks were in the wake of prohibitory orders issued by various district collectors in the state and fresh guidelines issued by the Rajasthan home department asking organisers to furnish details of the contents that will be played on DJs, loudspeakers in processions and rallies after violence in Karauli city.

Gehlot had earlier said raising provocative slogans in the name of religion in rallies and playing DJs loudly was illegal.

''The Hindu New Year, which is being celebrated from years in the country...The Rajasthan government considers it as a curse and is working to prohibit such programmes,'' Chaturvedi told reporters at a press conference.

Ram Navami is being celebrated in its own way for years. Ajmer district collector’s order prohibiting use of identification symbols seems to be hurting the sentiments of the majority community, he said.

''Ashok Gehlot government is pushing Rajasthan towards terrorism under the garb of satisfying one section through a planned appeasement politics, which the people of the state will not accept in any manner,'' the BJP leader said.

He said the FIR filed by police in the Karauli violence is a “concrete proof” that the rally was peaceful and no provocative slogans were raised.

Chaturvedi alleged that Gehlot was trying to set a narrative to ensure the vote bank of a section of society through appeasement.

He also said the Congress government was stalling the schemes of the Centre and people do not get benefits in a time bound manner.

Meanwhile, a BJP spokesperson said a party delegation will submit a memorandum to the governor on Monday in connection with the violence and arson in Karauli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)