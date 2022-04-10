Iran's foreign minister says Biden should lift some sanctions prior to nuclear deal - Fars
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-04-2022
U.S. President Joe Biden should lift some sanctions on Iran prior to a nuclear agreement to show his goodwill, Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.
