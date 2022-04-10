K'taka Governor Gehlot pays obeisance to Lord Venkateshwara at Tirumala

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Sunday paid obeisance and offered prayers to Lord Venkateshwara at Tirumala Hills in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

The Governor, accompanied by officials, arrived at the Hills by road from Bengaluru on Saturday, his office said adding that after an overnight stay, he visited the temple this morning.

''The Governor offered prayers to Lord Venkateshwara seeking blessings for the people of Karnataka. He prayed for peace, wealth and good health of the people of our nation,'' the statement read.

After 'darshan', he was presented with Srivari Thirtha 'prasadam', a diary, and a calendar at Ranganayakula Mandapam by TTD (Tirumala-Tirupathi Devasthanom) officials, Gehlot's office said.

