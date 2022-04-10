Left Menu

BJP govt in UP has failed on all fronts: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that the Uttar Pradesh government has failed on all fronts and the BJP is insensitive towards the problems of the youth. This is because the attitude of the BJP towards the problems of the youth is insensitive.

BJP govt in UP has failed on all fronts: Akhilesh Yadav
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that the Uttar Pradesh government has failed on all fronts and the BJP is insensitive towards the problems of the youth. ''Law and order, education and health are in very bad shape. There is resentment among people related to teaching work, and the youths are angry. This is because the attitude of the BJP towards the problems of the youth is insensitive. ''The youth raises their voice, but the police wields a cane to silence his voice. Now, no one believes in the hollow claims made to the youth about providing jobs ,'' the SP chief said in a statement.

He said the people in the BJP want to rule the state by making people feel afraid. ''This is highly condemnable in a democracy,'' he said, adding that the saffron party, owing to its antics, has defamed Uttar Pradesh.

Attacking the BJP, the SP chief said, ''The government first announces vacancies in various departments, then comes out with advertisements regarding recruitment, and then claims about giving employment on a large scale. ''But, there is a flaw in the intention of the BJP government, due to which there are question paper leaks of various examinations. And, the examinations are canceled.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

